Waitress Boots Customer Who Hit on Young Girls, Used Homophobic Slur

A Long Island waitress has been hailed a hero after confronting a customer who tried to give his cellphone number out to "underaged girls," made homophobic slurs and called his server a "b---h," according to a person who recorded the encounter on TikTok.

Sondra Albert was working at the Massapequa Diner in Long Island on Saturday when she approached the unidentified man who had reportedly been "staring at and trying to solicit his phone number" to a group of young girls before launching into a sexist and homophobic tirade, Louis Cozzolino, who shot cellphone footage from one table over, told the New York Post.

The man had initially moved away from the girls before being confronted by Albert.

"Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you, we’re asking very nicely so please just leave," she is heard saying in one of two TikTok videos.

"You’re not going to call me a b---h, you’re not going to sit near my boss’ wife, you’re not going to call people a lesbian — you sure as hell ain’t going to look at underage girls," the waitress continues.

"I don’t want to look at underage girls," the unidentified man responds.

"You’re a pedophile and freak and you deserve to be locked up in Bellevue. And that’s all I gotta say and I’m asking you nicely," Albert states.

The man reportedly refused to leave and in a second video is heard inaudibly trying to defend himself.

"I’ll kick your a--, you don’t frighten me for one minute," Albert says. "The way you speak about people who are lesbians and young children ... " the man interrupts her at which point she tells him he is not wanted at the diner.

The man then argues that Albert refused to serve him "for no reason" two weeks ago.

"I didn’t want to serve you for no reason? Did you take a good look in the mirror?" she responds.

The man eventually left after police were called, according to The Post.

Patrons who frequent the diner told the outlet that it was uncommon for customers to be asked to leave.

"I often go to the Massapequa Diner and I’ve never seen anybody get shouted at or thrown out," said Matthew Lettieri of Lindenhurst. "I was just there the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a late-night meal and they couldn’t have been more friendly, even to all the inebriated customers who came in after a long night out."

Josh, who asked that his surname not be mentioned for privacy reasons, told the Post he had never seen someone get kicked out, "let alone shouted at by staff."