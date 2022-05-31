×
Mark Wahlberg Lauds Young People Seeking 'Relationship With the Lord'

actor mark wahlberg attends a film screening in new york city
Mark Wahlberg (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:54 PM

Actor Mark Wahlberg, in a post on Instagram, celebrated his 16-year-old son Michael’s confirmation.

In the video post, Wahlberg first makes the sign of the cross, and then says: “Good morning from Europe. I just got down on my hands and my knees to express my gratitude on a beautiful day. Congratulations to my son Michael for making his Confirmation.

“All the young people out there who are confirmed and taking their relationship with the Lord into their adulthood, what a commitment you guys have made. Congratulations to all of you.”

He finished the post by saying he was “just listening to a beautiful prayer on the Hallow app.”

The Hallow app is described by Bloomberg News as a “Catholic-centric prayer and meditation app.” In April 2021 it was reported to have raised more than $12 million in funding, a sign that interest in religious-based technology was continuing even as churches opened again during the pandemic.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:54 PM
