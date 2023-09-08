×
Expert: Pentagon's UFO Office Sending 'Alien' Message

Friday, 08 September 2023 11:47 AM EDT

Marik von Rennenkampff, who served as an analyst with the State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, says the Pentagon’s new UFO office is sending out a cryptic alien message on its website.

Von Rennenkampff made his comments on Friday in a column posted by The Hill.

“Last week, the Pentagon’s new UFO office, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), unveiled its long-awaited website,” he said. “Tucked among previously-released graphics, transcripts and videos is an important new document outlining the office’s mission and objectives.

“Within hours of the site’s launch, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that an image of a spherical object, divided into quarters, appears on the corners of the ‘Mission Overview’ document. Further analysis determined that the image is a stock photo titled ‘alien technology in a metallic ball.’

“While such ‘alien’ and ‘metallic ball’ references might otherwise be chalked up to a crude prank, closer analysis suggests that there is more than meets the eye.”

He said AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick has said the most common observations claimed “in the 800 reports received by his office as of late May are of "spheres," three to 13 feet in diameter and "white, silver, [or] translucent" in color. Two videos and two images of objects fitting this description, all recorded by U.S. service members, have emerged in recent years.”

He said Kirkpatrick pointed to a "metallic," "spherical orb" recorded by a drone in the Middle East.

“This is a typical example of the thing that we see most of,” he said. “We see these all over the world and we see these making very interesting apparent maneuvers.

“The extraordinary consistency among such UFO encounters — from World War II through the present  — is remarkable.

“It should come as little surprise, then, that beyond the ‘alien technology in a metallic ball’ imagery surreptitiously tucked away in a government document, the office’s logo prominently features a silver, metallic sphere.”

Von Rennenkampff noted that Kirkpatrick recently wrote a paper hypothesizing that an alien “parent craft” might be able to release "many small probes" to "reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Marik von Rennenkampff, who served as an analyst with the State Department's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, says the Pentagon's new UFO office is sending out a cryptic alien message on its website...
