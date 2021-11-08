Vin Diesel Appeals to 'The Rock' to Help Finish Filming 'Fast' Franchise

Vin Diesel appears ready to put his longstanding feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to rest in order to bring the "Fast and Furious" franchise to an end.

Vin Diesel has produced the franchise from the start, while Johnson has starred in several of the films, including "Fast Five," "Fast and Furious 6," "Furious 7," "The Fate of the Furious," and the spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw."

Johnson recently made it clear that he had no intentions to reprise his role in the saga but Vin Diesel has publicly reached out to him, urging him to return to the set one last time. The actor made his appeal via Instagram on Sunday.

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come," he wrote. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

Earlier this year Vin Diesel revealed that he was bringing the "Fast and Furious" franchise to an end. During an interview with the Associated Press, he explained that there will be another film following the ninth installment, "F9," and predicted it to be released in 2023.

"Every story deserves its own ending," he said at the time. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

In his Instagram post, Vin Diesel said he made a promise that he would "manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"

"I say this out of love," he continued, speaking directly to Johnson, "but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Over the years Vin Diesel and Johnson have taken several jabs at one another. Vin Diesel recently stoked the fire when he claimed to have pushed Johnson in order to get a better acting performance from him. In response, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he was walking away from the franchise for good.

"I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well," Johnson said. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without me."