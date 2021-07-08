Former Victoria's Secret Model Says She Was Sexually Assaulted, Pressured to Lose Weight

Former Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm has made shocking claims about the fashion industry.

In video posted on TikTok and Instagram, the 29-year-old said she had been groomed by an older man, sexually assaulted "multiple times" and told to lose weight by her agencies, which urged her to "just have lots of sex" to drop a few pounds when she was underage. At one point, Malcolm said she was even advised to use cocaine to aid her weight loss. As a result, she developed anorexia, anxiety, depression, and PTSD, and turned to Xanax and Ambien to help her sleep.

"I couldn't socialize without drinking. I was developing quite the reliance on Xanax and Ambien in order to get me through the night. And that was before I turned 18," she said. Things "didn't get better" after her 18th birthday.

"Eight years later on my 26th birthday I had a nervous breakdown and I couldn't leave my house for a year without panic attacks and severe anxiety. I also had a bout with suicidal ideation which was terrifying. That was four years ago," Malcolm explained.

However, instead of succumbing to her struggles, the Australian model chose to heal herself.

"I am two-plus years sober. I'm four years in recovery from an eating disorder. I'm happy. I'm balanced. I'm strong and I feel the best I've ever felt," she said. "The reality is, I couldn't talk about my experiences before I reached this place because I would have intense PTSD flashbacks. I would have panic attacks and I wouldn't be okay."

In 2019, Malcolm spoke out about a photographer who she said forced her to pose nude on the set of a photo shoot for a "high profile" magazine, Fox News reported. Initially, she said she was assured there would be no nudity involved in the shoot; however, the unidentified photographer insisted she pose nude "for editing purposes" until she gave in.

Then, later that evening, Malcolm said they had moved the shoot outside when the photographer again insisted she strip down despite there being people watching them from the street. The model said she refused several times but began to feel "completely coerced and unsafe" and obliged.

Malcolm also previously claimed that she was cut from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after going up a bra size, according to Fox News. In response, Victoria's Secret stated it was under new leadership and was "fully committed to the continued transformation of the brand with a focus on creating an inclusive environment for our associates, customers and partners to celebrate, uplift and champion all women."

