Victoria Beckham: Tattoo Removal No Cause for Alarm

Victoria Beckham squelched speculation that her marriage to David Beckham is on the rocks after she removed a tattoo of his initials.

Rumors arose after fans noticed that a wrist tattoo of the initials "DB" had faded dramatically. However, speaking during an appearance on the "Today" show Thursday, Victoria Beckham said the tattoo was among several she had removed for aesthetic reasons.

"They just didn't look so nice," she said. "It doesn't mean anything more than that."

Victoria Beckham added: "I think that the media started to speculate, Was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

The former Spice Girl, who shares Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10, with David Beckham, noted that she was not opposed to tattoos and praised her husband and children's "gorgeous" ones. But some of her own tattoos were done "a long, long time ago" and had begun to bleed and turn a "sort of bluey" color.

During the interview, Victoria also spoke about Brooklyn's marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham, which just hit the six-month mark, and what "lessons" about marriage they may have learned from her.

"I think that you can never really offer advice," she said. "The kids have to figure it out themselves, you know, but you have to be there, and we're very close."

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this year. In an interview with Grazia, the pop star-turned-fashion designer touched upon the secret to the longevity.

"And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married — and here we are about to celebrate 23 years," she said, noting that the secret is "that we have so much respect for each other."

"David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he’s very supportive of my work. We are really good partners," she said.

Still, Victoria Beckham has held back in offering too much advice to her children.

"Claudia and Nelson [Peltz] have also been married a long time, so Brooklyn and Nicola have both seen that growing up," she explained. "All of us are there to support them."