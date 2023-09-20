Vanna White Extends 'Wheel of Fortune' Deal for 2 Years

"Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, 66, has extended her contract for an additional two years following lengthy negotiations.

The latest season of the hit syndicated game show, which kicked off last week, marks the last for longtime host Pat Sajak, 76, who will be retiring. But White's new deal will see her through the 2025-26 season, Deadline has reported.

She will be working alongside the show's new host, Ryan Seacrest, 48, who will take over for Sajak next fall. "Wheel of Fortune" has been renewed through Season 45.

"This is such great news," Seacrest said during an appearance for "Sunday Today With Willie Geist," a sneak peek of which aired Wednesday on Today. "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it's official I can say, 'Congratulations Vanna! I can't wait.' "

Seacrest added that it was "super important" to have White on the show.

"She's beloved by this country and by the viewers and I can't even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, 'OK, let's get to it.' It's great news," he continued. "I'm very, very happy to hear it and very happy I'll be able to work with her."

In June, White secured a new deal to continue hosting ABC's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune", with a substantial salary increase, Deadline reported. Her contract extension for the main syndicated show is also rumored to include a pay raise

White, a fan favorite who has been uncovering letters on "Wheel of Fortune's" iconic puzzle board since 1982, received strong support during her contract talks, which likely played a role in her decision to remain with the show amid uncertainties about her future beyond Season 41.