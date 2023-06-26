×
Tags: vanna white | wheel of fortune | contract | pay raise

Report: Vanna White Seeks Pay Raise on 'Wheel of Fortune'

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 10:43 AM EDT

Vanna White is in talks to stay on "Wheel of Fortune," and she is seeking a pay raise as part of the deal, according to reports. 

People confirmed that the "Wheel of Fortune co-host," 66, is in negotiations to renew her contract and stay on the beloved game show after Pat Sajak's announcement that he will retire at the end of the show's 41st season. Puck reported that White is looking for a pay raise. 

For over four decades, White has been flipping and revealing letters on the show beside Sajak. And while she has had a few bonuses during that time, her last pay raise came 18 years ago, Puck noted, adding that she rakes in $3 million a year while Sajak makes five times her salary.

Reps at Sony Pictures Television declined to comment to People.

Sajak, 76, revealed his retirement earlier this month. 

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak tweeted. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

In a statement to People, Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, confirmed Sajak's forthcoming retirement, adding that he would take on the role of a consultant for the show over the next three years. 

It has also been confirmed that Sajak will remain chair of the board for the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan despite his retirement from "Wheel of Fortune."

"For decades, Pat Sajak has been an icon of radio and television. There are few things more intimate than appearing in the living rooms of countless Americans every evening. We know that he will be missed and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement," said Emily Stack Davis, the executive director of media relations and communications for Hillsdale in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

"Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefited from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale's board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Vanna White is in talks to stay on "Wheel of Fortune" and is seeking a pay raise as part of the deal, according to reports. 
