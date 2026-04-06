Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence After Boyfriend Tiger Woods DUI Arrest

Vanessa Trump has broken her silence following the arrest of her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, on DUI charges.

On April 3, Vanessa Trump shared a photo of herself and Woods on a hammock via an Instagram story, captioning it "love you," along with several heart emojis.

The post marked her first public statement since Woods' arrest.

Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and she has been in a relationship with Woods since 2025.

The development comes as Woods faces legal proceedings tied to a March 27 crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

According to USA Today, the golfer's SUV clipped a truck and overturned minutes from his home.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Authorities said Woods pleaded not guilty.

Investigators said he was likely under the influence of "some type of medication or drug" at the time of the crash.

An arrest report obtained by the New York Post noted that officers observed his movements as "lethargic and slow," and that he had difficulty following directions during field sobriety testing.

The report also described Woods' physical condition following the crash.

His eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," and his pupils were "extremely dilated," the report noted.

A breathalyzer test administered at the scene showed no alcohol in his system. Officers reported finding two pills in his pockets identified as hydrocodone, an opioid commonly prescribed for severe pain.

Woods formally denied the charges on March 31, filing his plea through attorney Douglas Duncan, who previously represented him in a 2017 DUI case in Palm Beach County, USA Today reported.

Martin County Judge Darren Steele signed off on a request allowing Woods to pursue treatment options outside the United States.

Follow-up reports indicated where he may seek treatment.

On Friday, his private jet was tracked landing in Zurich, Switzerland, shortly after court approval, suggesting he may be pursuing care there.

The arrest has also drawn comment from President Donald Trump, who addressed Woods' condition during a March 31 phone interview with the New York Post.

"I have talked with Woods. I think he's doing great. He's doing good," the president said. "He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg."

"He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He's an amazing guy. He's an amazing athlete. He does have pain," he added.