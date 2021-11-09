Van Morrison Sued by Northern Irish Official Over COVID-19 Criticism

Northern Ireland's health minister, Robin Swann, is suing Van Morrison after the singer said his handling of COVID-19 restrictions was "very dangerous."

Swann's lawyer, Paul Tweed, confirmed Monday to The New York Times the defamation suit, which relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, had been filed.

"Legal proceedings are now at an advanced stage, with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022," Tweed said, adding he could not comment "any further at this stage."

Morrison's lawyer, Joe Rice, told the Associated Press the singer would contest the claim. He said Morrison will argue "that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment."

The two have not shied away from criticizing one another. In June, Morrison, who has been vocal about his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown measures, denounced Swann at a gathering at Belfast's Europa Hotel after a concert was canceled due to virus restrictions.

In the fall of 2020 he criticized measures that Northern Ireland's government had taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus amid another wave by releasing three protest songs. In response, Swann slammed the songs as "dangerous" during an interview with BBC Radio Ulster.

"I don't know where he gets his facts," Swann said of Morrison's songs. "I know where the emotions are on this, but I will say that sort of messaging is dangerous."

Swann also called Morrison out in an opinion piece for Rolling Stone, claiming his protest songs were "actually a smear on all those involved in the public health response to a virus that has taken lives on a massive scale."

"His words will give great comfort to the conspiracy theorists — the tin foil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms," Swann wrote.

Then, in August Morrison, dropped a legal challenge against a "blanket ban" on live music in licensed venues in Northern Ireland, The New York Times reported.