Valerie Bertinelli Catches Would-Be Burglars on Home Camera

Amid a string of robberies in her neighborhood, Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli said she might have caught two of the culprits on a security camera outside of her home in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram story post, Bertinelli shared video footage and photos of the two men she alleges are burglars. In the videos, a man wearing a black hat and carrying two bags and a backpack is seen walking up a driveway. He stops and looks around before turning and walking away.

"This is one of [the] men that came to scope out my house last night," Bertinelli wrote along with the video. "I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up," she added. "The other one came an hour before him. F—g scary."

Bertinelli, 62, also shared a photo of the other man, who was also wearing a hat and carrying a large backpack. Bertinelli said police came "pretty quickly" after she called.

"I'm installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence," Bertinelli added to her post. "And of course my alarm gets set every night."

Last month it was reported that Bertinelli had reached a divorce settlement with ex-husband Tom Vitale. Bertinelli announced the news on social media.

"I'm at the airport, about to go see Wolfie," she wrote via Instagram, referring to son Wolfgang, 31, according to Us Weekly. "They're about to be filed. On 11/22/22, I am officially f—king divorced. Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over. Yes!"

Bertinelli and Vitale started dating in 2004 and exchanged vows in January 2011. Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, Bertinelli reflected on celebrating her first holiday season since her divorce was finalized.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! As we end another year, I cannot help but feel grateful for the love and support of my family and loved ones," she wrote on Dec. 25. "There's nothing quite like spending time with the people who matter most, and I hope you all can do the same this holiday season."

She added: "Let's take a moment to appreciate the special moments we share with our loved ones and the joy and warmth they bring to our lives. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year! Love, Valerie."