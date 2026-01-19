Italian Fashion Designer Valentino Dead at 93

Italian ⁠fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said on Monday.

Usually known only by his first name, Valentino was ‍93, and had retired in 2008.

Founder ‍of the eponymous brand, Valentino scaled the heights of haute ⁠couture, created a business empire, and introduced a new color to the ​fashion world, the so-called 'Valentino Red.'

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, ‍surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation ⁠said on Instagram.

The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in Rome ⁠on Friday ​at 11 ⁠a.m., it added.

Valentino was ranked alongside ‍Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld as the last of ‌the great designers from an era before fashion became a global, highly ⁠commercial ​industry run ‍as much by accountants and marketing executives as the couturiers.

Lagerfeld passed away ‍in 2019, while Armani died in September.