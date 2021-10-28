Val Bisoglio, 'Sopranos' and 'Saturday Night Fever' Actor, Dead at 95

Val Bisoglio, best known for his roles in "Saturday Night Fever," and "The Sopranos," has died at 95.

The actor's wife, Bonnie Bisoglio, confirmed that he passed on Oct. 18 at his home near Los Olivos, California. No cause of death was provided.

"He was my darling man," Bonnie told NBC News. "He was very special."

Born in New York City in 1926, Bisoglio began his career in theater, making his onstage debut in 1964 in New York, according to IMDB. Two years later he appeared in the Broadway production "Wait Until Dark," which saw him play the role of Sgt. Carlino opposite Lee Remick and Robert Duvall.

He also starred in the New York productions "A View From the Bridge" and "Wait Until Dark," and appeared in Shakespeare in the Park with Arthur Penn, according to the New York Post. The performances launched his decades-long career which included nearly 60 TV and film appearances with titles such as "M*A*S*H," "Quincy, M.E.," "Miami Vice," and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

In 1977, Bisoglio delivered one of his most memorable performances as Tony Manero’s (John Travolta) abusive father, Frank, in "Saturday Night Fever." He was also known for his portrayal as the wry Indian chief Gray Cloud in "The Frisco Kid," and later on as Junior Soprano’s caretaker Murf on "The Sopranos" in 2002.

Along with acting, Bisoglio was also involved in the Kennedy Administration's Mobilization for Youth Program, which was launched on the Lower East Side in New York in 1961. The program was designed to help fight poverty and juvenile delinquency, as well as to aid disadvantaged youths by giving them access to counseling, education, and job training.

Bisoglio is survived by his wife and three sons, Joseph Valentino Bisoglio, Sgt. Scott Chapman and Casey DeFranco.