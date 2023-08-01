US Narrowly Advances in Women's World Cup, Draws Criticism

A few more inches to the right and the U.S. Women’s National Team would have been on their way home.

Portugal midfielder Ana Capeta’s shot rang off the left goalpost late in the United States’ final group stage match, giving early-morning soccer watchers in the States a scare that the four-time world champs might be eliminated in the World Cup group stage for the first time ever.

Instead, the U.S. and Portugal drew 0-0, and the United States clinched second place in their group behind the Netherlands, who clobbered Vietnam 7-0 to win Group E.

It was only the second time in nine World Cups that the U.S. failed to win its group, and the first time the U.S. notched just one win in group play at a World Cup.

The No. 1 ranked defending champions now advance to the knockout stage, where they will face likely Group G winners Sweden, ranked No. 3 in the world, on Sunday at 5 a.m. EST.

They’ll also do it without talented midfielder Rose Lavelle, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against Portugal, which leaves her suspended for the Round of 16.

The performance, deemed as “rudderless” and “uninspired” by some post-match pundits, left U.S. soccer veterans aghast as they saw members of the team dancing and laughing on the field, taking smiling selfies with fans in the stands after their shocking near-elimination scare.

This after the U.S. Soccer Twitter account featured team members holding an aloof pre-match fashion shoot on the pitch. And members of the U.S. team and coaching staff again refused to sing the Star-Spangled Banner during the opening anthems, as they had done during previous matches.

“I’ve never witnessed something like that,” said former U.S. World Cup champion Carli Lloyd on Fox Sports. “To be dancing and smiling … the player of the match was that post. [The team] is lucky not to be going home right now.”

Lloyd blasted the U.S. team for its shift in attitude and culture — seemingly more interested in social “off-the-field” issues than continued success on the field.

“The importance and meaning of winning has changed. What has come from winning has become more important,” Lloyd critiqued. “It’s not a guarantee you’re going to win a World Cup. And today was just simply uninspiring, disappointing. They don’t look fit, they’re playing as individuals, and the tactics are just too predictable.”

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has been criticized for his tactics and substitution choices in the group stage, had no concerns about his team’s mentality after a disappointing performance.

"This team wanted to win this game more than anything else," Andonovski said in the post-match press conference. "They’ve put everything they could in preparation for this tournament. …To question the willingness to win (and) compete, I think it’s insane. But I’ve never seen a team step on the field and try harder.”

Despite the lack of offensive firepower, the defensive-minded United States conceded only one shot on goal in their three group stage matches — the lone goal scored by The Netherlands.