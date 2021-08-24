UB40 Saxophonist Brian Travers Dies at 62 Following Cancer Battle

Brian Travers, the saxophonist and one of the founding members of reggae-pop band UB40, has died at age 62.

The band confirmed Travers died on Sunday following a cancer battle in a statement to Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer," the band wrote.

"Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time."

Travers underwent surgery to remove two brain tumors in 2019, the BBC reported at the time. As a result, he was forced to skip UB40's 40th-anniversary tour

"I've had a great life with no regrets and have absolutely nothing to add to a bucket list except getting over this and getting back to the thing I love, playing music to anyone who wants to listen and expressing myself through painting and sculpture," Travers said after sharing news of his diagnoses. "It's been a huge privilege and I thank you all for the opportunity to 'live the dream,'" he added.

Shortly before Christmas in 2020 Travers suffered a seizure and was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had another brain tumor that needed to be removed, Birmingham Mail reported.

"I've been in lockdown since I was first taken ill but I have no fears about a second operation," Travers said of the second surgery. "After the first operation I was given a cup of tea and then told I was OK to go home."

Travers added, "There's nothing to worry about. I'm going to be in the safest hands on the planet."

UB40 was formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s. By 1980, the band had achieved relative success with their debut album, "Signing Off" but it was their second album, "Labour of Love," which was released in 1983, that elevated the band to stardom, USA Today reported.

The band dominated the Billboard Top 40 charts between 1985 to 1993 with reimagined covers including Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine," Sonny and Cher’s "I Got You Babe," which featured Chrissie Hynde, Elvis Presley’s "(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You," and Al Green’s "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)."

