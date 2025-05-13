Tom Cruise Shuts Down Trump Film Tariff Question

Tom Cruise has made it clear that he will not discuss President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on non-American movies.

The actor was approached on the matter at a promotional event for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" in Seoul on Thursday. During a Q&A panel, an attendee asked about how Trump's tariffs could have impacted the latest installment to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which was shot in the U.K., Norway, and South Africa.

"I'd like to ask this question to anybody who's up for it," the moderator interpreted in English from the attendee's Korean, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I watched this film, and I saw that it was filmed in many different locations around the world, including Africa," the reporter said, according to an onstage translator. "Of course, we all are aware of the tariffs that President Donald Trump has been imposing on overseas productions and films. So is this particular movie under that tariff? And how much of the film was shot overseas?"

Cruise responded to the moderator off-mic.

"We'd rather answer questions about the movie. Thank you," he said.

"I think that's a fair answer," the moderator responded.

If Trump's proposed film tariffs move forward as originally outlined, the impact on Cruise could be significant. The "Top Gun" actor is based mainly in the U.K., where the majority of his recent projects, such as the latest "Mission: Impossible" films, "The Mummy," "Edge of Tomorrow," and an upcoming film with Alejandro González Iñárritu, have been shot.

One prominent Hollywood supporter of the tariffs is Jon Voight, Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" co-star. The president named him a special ambassador to Hollywood, a role he shares with Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone.

"It's come to a point where we really do need help, and thank God the president cares about Hollywood and movies," Voight told Variety. "He has a great love for Hollywood in that way. We've got to roll up our sleeves here. We can't let it go down the drain like Detroit."