Warrant Issued for Tyrese Gibson After Dog Attack Allegation

A misdemeanor arrest warrant has been issued for "Fast & Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson after police said his dogs fatally mauled a neighbor's pet outside his Atlanta home.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18, when police received a 911 call from Harrison Parker, who lives across the street from Gibson in the Buckhead neighborhood, People reported. Parker told officers his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, named Henry, was killed in his yard despite being inside an invisible fence.

According to police reports and court documents, Parker said doorbell camera footage showed Gibson's dogs roaming near his property shortly after the attack. Officers said the spaniel suffered puncture wounds and internal bleeding consistent with an animal mauling.

"I found my dog dead in my driveway," Parker told WSB-TV 2. "Not hearing him around, it's just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it's indescribable."

Investigators identified the animals involved as Cane Corsos belonging to Gibson. Authorities allege the dogs were loose in the neighborhood at the time of the attack.

"It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free," said Capt. Nicole Dwyer of Fulton County Police Animal Services. "And now they have killed an innocent animal."

Police obtained a search warrant for Gibson's property and his dogs on Sept. 22, but when officers arrived at the residence, he was not home, according to reports. Officials said Gibson had earlier indicated he would surrender the dogs to Animal Services but did not do so before leaving.

In a statement, Gibson's attorney, Gabe Banks, said the actor offered condolences to his neighbor and has since rehomed the dogs.

"Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home," Banks said. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment."

Banks added that Gibson is cooperating with authorities.

"Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," he said. "Mr. Gibson asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals."

The warrant remains active as of this week.