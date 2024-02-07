Health Issue Takes Tyne Daly Out of 'Doubt' Revival

Tyne Daly withdrew from her starring role in the Broadway revival "Doubt" after she was unexpectedly hospitalized Friday.

The Roundabout Theatre Company confirmed the news Tuesday and while no reason for her hospitalization was given, the company said she is expected to make a full recovery, according to Deadline.

"Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery," the announcement stated.

Daly, 77, will be replaced by Amy Ryan.

"With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery," director Scott Ellis said. "We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.'

"We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances."

Ryan, known for her role in "The Office," recently starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster's "Beau Is Afraid" for A24. She received a SAG Award nomination as a member of the ensemble cast in "Only Murders In The Building," sharing the screen with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Next, Ryan is set to star opposite Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ limited series "Sugar," premiering in April, and alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Jon Watts' "Wolves," slated for release by Sony Pictures on Sept. 20.

On stage, Ryan received Tony Award nominations for her performances in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Uncle Vanya." She earned the Obie Award for her role in "Love, Love, Love" and appeared in "On The Mountain" as well as Lisa D'Amour's play "Detroit."

Daly, a recipient of six Emmy Awards, co-starred with Sharon Gless in the 1980s cop drama "Cagney & Lacey." She also appeared in the legal drama "Judging Amy," which ran from 1999 to 2005.

Daly clinched a Tony Award for her standout performance in the Broadway revival of "Gypsy" (1989) and earned Tony nominations for her roles in "Rabbit Hole" (2006) and "Mothers and Sons" (2014). She skillfully portrayed Maria Callas in Terrence McNally's play "Master Class," appearing both on Broadway and in London's West End from 2011 to 2012.