Cause of Death for 'Just Add Magic' Teen Actor Revealed

Teen star Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed.

The 18-year-old actor, best known for roles in shows such as "Just Add Magic: Mystery City" and "9-1-1: Lone Star," died June 16. On Thursday, a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Tyler's death an accident, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause, according to People.

In a statement, obtained by E! News, Tyler's father, David, explained his son had been "dealing with deep and persistent depression" and although he had been actively seeking treatment, "Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs."

The father added: "Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle."

Also, David said he was determined to take steps to share "Tyler's story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue."

Ginger Sanders, Tyler's mother, reiterated that "losing Tyler due to fentanyl poisoning has been incredibly difficult."

"I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us," Ginger continued. "Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy."

She then added: "While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt as he did. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story might save others."

Tyler had been awarded a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role in "Just Add Magic," which aired on Prime Video from 2015-19.

He also appeared in several shows including "Just Add Magic: Mystery City," "The Rookie" and "Fear the Walking Dead."