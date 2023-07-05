Tyler Labine Shares Health Update After Blood Clot Scare

Tyler Labine has provided a health update after he was hospitalized with what he at first thought was a stomach ache but ended up being a near-fatal blood clot.

"I'm doing alright. Slow recovery but I'm here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me," the former "New Amsterdam" star wrote in an Instagram post that included a video showing him transported by ambulance and hospitalized. "Im counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what's really important to me in this life."

Labine recalled how he, at first, began experiencing pain in his stomach.

"Sometimes it's a Tuesday and you're walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off," he captioned the post.

"Then sometimes you wake up on a [Wednesday] with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital," he continued. "And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes."

In November, Labine was hospitalized for surgery to fix an inguinal hernia.

The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as "an inguinal hernia occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. The resulting bulge can be painful, especially when you cough, bend over or lift a heavy object. However, many hernias do not cause pain."

The actor took to Instagram at the time with an update for his fans.

"Just a little Friday [yesterday] morning surgery," Labine wrote. "Had an inguinal hernia fixed. Home now. Feeling okay. Sooooore as heck but good. Just wanted to share. Love you all."

Labine played Dr. Iggy Frome for all five seasons of the NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam." Dr. Frome was in charge of the hospital's psychiatry department. The show wrapped up this year.

Labine also appeared in other TV shows like "Reaper," "Deadbeat," and "Animal Practice."