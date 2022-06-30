Twitter Reportedly Suspends Jordan Peterson for Tweet About Pride, Sin and Elliot Page

Conservative culture warrior Jordan Peterson has reportedly been suspended from Twitter after he made a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that violated the social media platform's rules "against hateful conduct," according to the New York Post.

Seen in screenshots online, the offending tweet from the Canadian clinical psychologist's account read, "Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician."

Page, who was previously known as Ellen, came out as transgender in 2020, saying he would now be called Elliot.

Peterson is well known for his stance against transgenderism and, during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, once claimed that being transgender is the result of a "contagion" and is similar to "satanic ritual abuse."

The outspoken professor emeritus joined the staff of conservative news outlet The Daily Wire on Thursday.

Political commentator Dave Rubin posted screenshots that allegedly showed the flagged tweet, as well as Twitter's response, and wrote, "The insanity continues at Twitter.

"@jordanbpeterson has been suspended for this tweet about Ellen Page," Rubin continued. "He just told me he will 'never' delete the tweet. Paging @elonmusk ..."

An account ostensibly belonging to Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila, also posted screenshots of the tweets, calling out Twitter and tagging tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the midst of acquiring the social media platform.

"Wow," she wrote. "@jordanbpeterson got a twitter strike. No more twitter until he deletes the tweet. Definitely not a free speech platform at the moment @elonmusk."

This is not the first time the 60-year-old best-selling author has run afoul of Twitter. In May, Peterson abruptly announced he was "quitting" the platform after receiving backlash for calling plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Yumi Nu "not beautiful."

In March, The Babylon Bee was locked out of its Twitter account for engaging in "hateful conduct," when the satire site jokingly selected Dr. Rachel Levine, the transgender assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as its pick for "Man of the Year."