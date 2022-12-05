'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83

Al Strobel, who is most famous for starring in "Twin Peaks," has died at age 83.

The actor died Friday, "Twin Peaks" producer Sabrina Sutherland confirmed in a statement to TVLine.

"Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel," she said in a statement on behalf of his family. "He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our 'Twin Peaks' family."

Strobel appeared in several films including "Child of Darkness, Child of Light," "Shadow Play," "Sitting Target," "Megaville," and "Ricochet River" but is best known for playing Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on David Lynch’s iconic ABC fantasy series "Twin Peaks."

His character was a traveling shoe salesman possessed by an evil entity who cut off his own arm in an attempt to exorcise the demon. In real life, Strobel lost his own arm at 17 when he was involved in a car accident.

He appeared in the original "Twin Peaks," which started its run in 1990, as well as the film adaptation, "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," which was released in 1992, and the 2017 Showtime revival series. In total, Strobel appeared in 19 installments of the show.

In wake of his death, dozens of former collaborators took to social media to pay tribute to Strobel.

"Oh no … Dear Al … as those of you lucky enough to have met him over the years, what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was. RIP, friend," tweeted "Twin Peaks" co-creator Mark Frost.

"Sad, sad news … love Al. He was the sweetest of men. A wonderful story teller…:) and to watch him roll a one handed cigarette - pure magic:)" wrote Dana Ashbrook, who played Bobby Briggs in the series, on Twitter.

"As authentic an actor as I ever met. So precise so real. RIP. Al," added "Twin Peaks" producer Harley Peyton.