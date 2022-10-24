Report: Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Calif. Car Accident

Television actor Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on hit shows such as "American Horror Story," "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," "Hearts Afire," and "American Dad!" reportedly died Monday morning in a car crash in Los Angeles, which according to TMZ, may have been the result of a medical emergency while driving.

Prior to his death, Jordan, 67, had a feature role in the Fox prime-time show, "Call Me Kat," working alongside actress Mayim Bialik.

Jordan's fans could easily recognize the character actor from his comedic work, given his small stature (4-feet-11 inches tall), charismatic Southern drawl, and distinctive high-pitched laugh.

According to the New York Post, Jordan was raised as a Southern Baptist and often sang gospel hymns on his Instagram account. His final IG post came Sunday when Jordan — who has more than 5.8 million followers — shared a newly written inspirational tune of his own.