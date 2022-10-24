×
Tags: tv | lesliejordan | actor | americanhorrorstory

Report: Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Calif. Car Accident

Report: Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Calif. Car Accident
Grand Marshal Leslie Jordan addresses the crowd during day one of Nashville Pride 2022 on June 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Monday, 24 October 2022 03:20 PM EDT

Television actor Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on hit shows such as "American Horror Story," "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," "Hearts Afire," and "American Dad!" reportedly died Monday morning in a car crash in Los Angeles, which according to TMZ, may have been the result of a medical emergency while driving.

Prior to his death, Jordan, 67, had a feature role in the Fox prime-time show, "Call Me Kat," working alongside actress Mayim Bialik. 

Jordan's fans could easily recognize the character actor from his comedic work, given his small stature (4-feet-11 inches tall), charismatic Southern drawl, and distinctive high-pitched laugh.

According to the New York Post, Jordan was raised as a Southern Baptist and often sang gospel hymns on his Instagram account. His final IG post came Sunday when Jordan — who has more than 5.8 million followers — shared a newly written inspirational tune of his own.

Monday, 24 October 2022 03:20 PM
