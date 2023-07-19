Police Search Home in Relation to 1996 Killing of Rapper Tupac

Police have served a warrant in relation to the unsolved murder of Tupac Shakur, who died 25 years ago after being shot four times in his car in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in Henderson, a few miles away from where Shakur was killed after being caught in a drive-by shooting, earlier this week, according to Variety.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," reads a statement from the department. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Shakur died at age 25 on Sept. 7 in 1996.

The death of Shakur has been the subject of investigations by federal authorities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Nevada has no time limit for prosecuting homicide cases, and the investigation into Shakur's death has been ongoing for nearly thirty years, with occasional periods of inactivity.

Earlier this year, Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the honor on behalf of their family.

During her speech, she described her older brother's vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

"From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," she said.

"Now, we gather here today to unveil Tupac's star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he's had on this world," she continued. "Today, we're not just honoring a star in the ground. But we're honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true."

Shakur's professional music career only lasted five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which was packed with hits including "California Love (Remix)," "I Ain't Mad at Cha," and "How Do U Want It." He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.