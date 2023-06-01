×
Tags: tupac | hollywood | walk of fame

Tupac to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By    |   Thursday, 01 June 2023 12:40 PM EDT

Tupac Shakur will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Receiving the honor on behalf of the late rapper on June 7 will be his sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, according to the Independent.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary," Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. "This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come."

Shakur died at age 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. He is widely regarded as one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop.

"Surely, as one of L.A.'s own, Tupac's star will be added to the list of most visited stars," Martinez added.

Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore and in Marin City, California. However, he has credited Oakland as the location where he got his "game" and launched his career. 

It was decided that Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council last month. 

A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way. 

Commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

The City Council legislation said the renamed part of the street will remind people of Shakur's contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.

"Tupac Shakur's legacy will continue through his contributions in art and social outreach, through his family and fans, touching countless lives of children and elders over the years while alive and after his death, taken too young by gun violence," the resolution said, according to CBS News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


