Fashion Critic of Trump, Vance, Admits He's 'Undocumented Immigrant'

A fashion influencer who frequently criticizes President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's clothing choices has gone viral after openly admitting to living in the U.S. without legal documentation.

Derek Guy opened up about his "lack of legal immigration" in a June 8 X post in which he criticized the Trump administration's crackdown on deportations. The Department of Homeland Security has since acknowledged the revelation and appears to have focused its attention on Guy.

In his lengthy post to over a million followers, the fashion influencer shared that he arrived in the United States as a baby, having come through Canada after his parents fled Vietnam following the Tet Offensive.

"I'm still unsure whether we technically broke an immigration law. The border between Canada and the United States was pretty porous (as it is today, for the most part). But either way, since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant," he wrote.

"The lack of legal immigration has totally shaped my life. It has made every interaction with the law much scarier. It has shaped which opportunities I could or could not get. It has taken an emotional toll, as this legal issue hangs over your head like a black cloud."

The Department of Homeland Security sent a subtle signal that the agency had taken notice by responding with a cryptic post featuring a "Spy Kids" GIF featuring zooming covert glasses.

Vance also responded with a meme of actor Jack Nicholson grinning and shaking his head, a reaction widely seen as his way of suggesting the influencer should be removed from the country.

Guy made light of the ordeal on Instagram Tuesday, when he wrote: "Just walked by [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] ICE but I was wearing slim chinos and dress sneakers so they suspected nothing."