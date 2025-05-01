Richard Gere, Wife Plan Return to US Months After Relocating to Spain

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have revealed they are thinking of returning to the U.S. months after packing up and relocating to Spain.

The couple made the move in November, saying goodbye to their home in Connecticut, but Silva has now shared that they are planning to return to the U.S.

The revelation came during an interview with the Daily Mail, when asked if they planned to stay in Madrid permanently.

"For a few years and then come back [to America]. But we're always coming back," she said.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here. I'm with my family … You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth."

Richard Gere's son, Homer Gere, 25, echoed Silva's sentiment, telling the outlet he was keen for his father to return to the U.S.

"I've been told they're going to move back within the next few years, so hopefully, that's the case because I miss them here," said Homer, whom Richard Gere shares with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

"It's the same people. Just a different place. It doesn't change the world. Spain's beautiful," he said, adding that the family had not "escaped because of politics."

Richard Gere and Silva sold their $10.75 million mansion to settle down in Madrid with their sons, Alexander Gere, 6, and James Gere, 4, as well as Silva's son Albert Friedland, 11. Gere previously spoke about their move before the election, saying they wanted to be closer to Silva's family.

Gere did, however, comment on Trump's election win while accepting his International Goya Award in February.

"We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere," he said, according to the New York Post.

"We're all part of a universe of overlapping pain and sadness and joy. … I see this world that we're in now forgetting that. This very foolish tribalism is starting to take us over, where we think that we're all separate from each other," he continued.

"And we have unfortunately elected officials that don't inspire us in the way that we want to be inspired."