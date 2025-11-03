Trump Slams Late Night's Seth Meyers: Worst to Perform

President Donald Trump took aim at Seth Meyers over the weekend, criticizing the comedian on social media and continuing his long-running feud with late-night television.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called Meyers "the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television."

He added, "He may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."

Trump went on to accuse Meyers of spending an entire show "talking endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers," referencing a recent "Late Night" segment.

"Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!" he wrote.

Meyers had joked about Trump's speech aboard the USS George Washington earlier in the week, where the president discussed updates to naval aircraft carriers.

Trump repeated his skepticism about the Navy's electromagnetic catapults, saying they could fail if exposed to water.

"Instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it's fine, you take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets, I don't know what's going to happen," Trump said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He said he planned to sign an executive order requiring future carriers to use steam-powered catapults.

On "Late Night," Meyers mocked the comments during his "A Closer Look" segment, quipping, "Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote."

Trump's criticism of Meyers follows similar attacks on other late-night hosts.

Earlier this year, he celebrated CBS' cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and later cheered when ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for six days in September.

That suspension followed backlash to Kimmel's comments about the Republican reaction to the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

In his monologue, Kimmel criticized what he called the "MAGA gang," accusing them of "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Trump praised the decision at the time, posting, "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.

"Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."

Upon his return, Kimmel stated that it was never his intention "to make light of the murder of a young man."

"I don't think there's anything funny about it," he continued, adding that he wasn't trying to blame any specific group "for the actions of what ... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.

"That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make."

He said he understood his remarks last week to some "felt either ill-timed or unclear or maybe both" but went on to criticize the ABC affiliates who took his show off the air.

"That's not legal," Kimmel said. "That's not American. It's un-American."