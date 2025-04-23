WATCH TV LIVE

George Clooney: Democrats Will Win Back House Next Year

By    |   Wednesday, 23 April 2025 11:01 AM EDT

George Clooney said he thinks Democrats will regain control of the House.

The actor made his comments about next year's midterm elections in an interview with Variety, saying that the win will serve as a "check and balance on power."

"I think we'll get the House back in a year and a half," Clooney, a prominent Democratic supporter and fundraiser, said.

The Republican Party holds a narrow majority in the House at the moment, with 220 Republicans, 213 Democrats and two vacant seats that were once occupied by Democrats.

"If you're a Democrat, we have to find some people to represent us better, who have a sense of humor and who have a sense of purpose," the Academy Award winner said.

During a discussion with renowned theater icon Patti LuPone and Variety, Clooney drew parallels between the current American political climate and the civil unrest the country experienced over five decades ago.

"You've been around long enough to remember 1968. Every city in the United States was on fire," Clooney told LuPone.

"We'd lost Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King. We were losing the greatest speakers we'd ever had. The Vietnam War was raging, the Tet offensive, everything that was going on at that time in our country. The president basically resigned because Walter Cronkite said that Vietnam is unwinnable," he said.

"We've been in much worse places. The only thing that's different is the source of information and how much and how many different sources," Clooney added in reference to the media.

"But it's not nearly as violent, even though it feels violent. It's not nearly as hopeless as it was at that moment in time. And we've done this before," he said.

"From President [Andrew] Jackson to [Wisconsin Sen. Joseph] McCarthy to this, the authoritarian, the demagogue, it goes away when they go away. And he will go away," Clooney said of President Donald Trump.

Clooney's comments come a month after Trump slammed the actor as a "second-rate movie star" and a "failed political pundit," according to The Hill.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


