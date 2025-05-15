Springsteen Slams Trump: Corrupt, Incompetent

Bruce Springsteen has taken aim at President Donald Trump, calling him "corrupt" and "incompetent" during a concert in England Wednesday night.

Taking to the stage, the music legend did not hold back as he ranted about the current political climate in the U.S.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times," he said during the concert in Manchester, which marked the opening night of a European tour with his E Street Band, The Independent reported.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," Springsteen said.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

Later in the show, while introducing the song "House of a Thousand Guitars," Springsteen added that the "last check on power after the checks and balances of government have failed are the people, you and me."

He touted America's values.

"It's in the union of people around a common set of values now that's all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we've got is each other," he said.

Springsteen has been a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and a close friend of Barack Obama, having campaigned for both of Obama's presidential runs, The Guardian reported. The two also collaborated on a podcast series called "Renegades: Born in the USA." In addition, Springsteen supported the campaigns of former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, appearing at rallies during the election.

His remarks align with his songwriting, which over the years have explored both the promise and problems of American life. Albums like "The River" and "Born in the USA" take a close look at issues like poverty, the struggles of working-class Americans and the impact of the Vietnam War. Springsteen also wrote a powerful anthem, "The Rising," in response to the events of 9/11.