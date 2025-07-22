Trump: Jimmy Kimmel 'Next to Go' After Colbert

President Donald Trump has targeted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel, saying he is "next to go" after CBS announced the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"The word is, and it's a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

On Thursday, CBS announced that it would be axing "The Late Show" due to "financial" reasons, according to The Hill.

"This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," the company wrote in a statement, according to The Hill. "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

By Friday, Trump had taken jabs at both Colbert and Kimmel.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings," Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social. "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"

Trump added that Greg Gutfeld "is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

During Monday night's monologue on "The Late Show," Colbert responded to Trump's remarks about his show's cancellation by bluntly telling him to "go [expletive] yourself" on air. He also referred to himself as a "martyr" for the show's end.

"Kimmel, I am the martyr. There's only room for one on this cross. And the view is fantastic from up here. I can see your house," he said, according to the New York Post.

Colbert also pledged to ramp up his criticism of Trump as his time on CBS comes to a close.

"They made one mistake, they left me alive. For the next 10 months, the gloves are off," he said.