Trump: Hulk Hogan Was a 'Big, Strong Guy' With a Good Heart

In a rare sit-down interview filmed at the White House for the Netflix docuseries "Hulk Hogan: Real American," President Donald Trump praised the character and loyalty of the late wrestler.

Describing Hogan as a "nice guy" and a "good man," Trump recalled a friendship that dates back to the height of the "Hulkamania" era in the 1980s.

"We sort of had a good relationship early on. It was a good chemistry," Trump stated during the interview, according to TV Insider. "He's just a big, strong guy whose got a good heart. He's a very loyal person."

The documentary, directed by Bryan Storkel and released Wednesday, reveals that the interview took place in May 2025 — just weeks before Hogan's death from a heart attack at age 71.

According to TMZ, Hogan personally secured Trump's participation through direct phone calls.

Storkel noted that the filming occurred while the president was navigating high-stakes diplomacy, a fact Trump acknowledged at the start of the session:

"I have a big Russia meeting going on, so ..."

He nevertheless prioritized the tribute, adding, "He asked me, 'Would you do this interview?' I said, 'Why not?' Here we are in the White House."

The bond between the two men was cemented early in Hogan's career when Trump, then a real estate mogul, attended WrestleMania III in 1988.

Reflecting on the historic match between Hogan and Andre the Giant, Trump noted at the time that it was "an honor."

"Everyone in the country wanted this event," he said.

The professional relationship expanded when Trump Plaza in Atlantic City later hosted WrestleMania IV.

Manager Jimmy Hart, appearing in the series, noted the cultural magnitude of Hogan's fame during that period, comparing the public reaction to the heyday of "John Lennon or Paul McCartney."

While Hogan previously avoided the political sphere to maintain broad appeal, the docuseries highlights his eventual decision to go public with his support.

Though he had quietly voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, Hogan's stance shifted following the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump.

This led to a high-profile appearance at the Republican National Convention, where he tore his shirt to reveal a Trump/Vance T-shirt.

Hogan addressed the political shift by emphasizing his personal connection to Trump rather than specific policies.

"He's my friend," Hogan explained in the footage, cited by USA Today. "A lot of people would say I'm completely crazy, but I know the person. I know him very well. I'm not saying I agree with everything he does, but at least he's honest about who he is."

The four-part series follows Hogan’s journey from his early days as the "Super Destroyer" to his final years as a vocal supporter of Trump, who once hosted his championship matches.