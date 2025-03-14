Tiger Woods Quietly Dating Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa

Tiger Woods is dating the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., according to reports.

Vanessa Trump, 47, and Woods, 49, have been quietly seeing one another for several months, a source close to the Trump family confirmed to People. The insiders added that Trump Jr. is "cool" with the pair being an item.

Vanessa and Trump Jr. were married for 12 years before she filed for divorce in 2018.

Woods and President Donald Trump share a strong connection, with both spending much of their time in Florida. Woods was recently spotted with 17-year-old Kai Trump, a top golfer and daughter of Vanessa and Trump Jr., at a Florida tournament on Feb.16. Just days later, on Feb. 20, Woods was honored at the White House by Trump during a Black History Month reception.

News of Woods' new relationship comes days after it emerged that the golfer had ruptured his Achilles tendon.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods wrote on social media.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon," Woods explained.

Woods has had a tough start to the year, which was also marked by the Feb. 4 death of his mother Kultida Woods, who was 81.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods shared on social media. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable."

He continued, "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."