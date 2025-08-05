Trump Takes Aim at Gayle King: 'Career Is Over'

President Donald Trump has turned his attention to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, declaring that her career "is over."

The remarks came in response to a new report from the New York Post, which stated that ratings for "CBS Mornings" were on the decline, and that King's future with the network was "murky."

Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared a link to the article.

"Gayle King's career is over," he wrote. "She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!"

For months, Trump has been locked in a feud with CBS. He filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the network's parent company, Paramount Global, as well as CBS News, claiming a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris had been edited to sway voters ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

According to Variety, Paramount opted to resolve the dispute in late May by paying Trump $16 million, which was a decision made as the company's planned merger with Skydance faced uncertainty.

In July, CBS revealed that it would pull the plug on Stephen Colbert and "The Late Show" lineup, citing financial concerns. However, the move sparked speculation that the Paramount–Skydance merger, along with Colbert's frequent digs at Trump, may have played a role in the decision.

In a July 29 Truth Social post, Trump denied that he was responsible for the decision to end "The Late Show."

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!" Trump wrote. "The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Trump vowed that the "even less talented Jimmy Kimmel" and a "weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon" were next.

"The only real question is, who will go first?" he wrote. "Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don't, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow."