Trump: I'll Tell the 'Real Facts' About 'Wacko Bette Midler' in My Book

Former President Donald Trump is blasting entertainer Bette Midler over her comments about West Virginians and is threatening to reveal the "real facts" about the "wacko" star in a new book.

Trump made his comments in a statement released Thursday, saying: "Wacko Bette Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and [Sen.] Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild. Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about her in my book. I love you, West Virginia!"

Midler has apologized for dismissing the entire state of West Virginia as "poor, illiterate, and strung out."

The 76-year-old sparked public outrage after making the comment, which was aimed at Manchin, D-W.Va., for torpedoing President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar spending plans on social media.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out," Midler had tweeted Monday

"He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out," she added.

The tweet drew the ire of followers and notable public figures including Donald Trump Jr., who slammed Midler as being "elite."

In response to the backlash, Midler apologized to "the good people of WVA" for her "outburst."