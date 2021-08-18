Trisha Yearwood Says Garth Brooks 'Would Not Stay Away' During COVID Battle

Earlier this year country legend Trisha Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 but this did not stop her husband, Garth Brooks, from staying by her side.

Brooks' own test had come back negative and in an interview with People Yearwood said she had to eventually push him away out of fear that he would also get sick.

"He would not stay away from me. I'm like, 'Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID,'" she said. "'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house.'"

Despite her pleas, Brooks refused to leave her.

"He would not do it. He was really worried about me," she continued. "But he never got sick and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."

Brooks first revealed Yearwood had tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement to Fox News in February.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," the star said. "And anyone who knows [Yearwood] knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Brooks added that, while his wife was a fighter, he was concerned about how the long-term effects of the virus could impact Yearwood's musical career.

"She’s tough. She’s stronger than me," Brooks said.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she’s one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he added.

Commenting on her bout of COVID-19, Yearwood told People that she was fortunate enough to not have experienced any serious symptoms.

"I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs..."

The pandemic is not something Brooks is taking lightly. Aside from his concerns of how it could affect his and his wife’s musical careers, the musician is also concerned about his fans, which is why he has been weighing up the decision of whether to postpone his nationwide stadium tour.

"It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," Brooks said in a Tuesday earlier this month, according to The Hill.

In order to encourage fans to get vaccinated, a pre-show vaccine clinic was set up by health workers prior to Brooks' performance at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but only 35 people reportedly got their jab, The Kansas City Star reported.

Addressing the surge of COVID cases in recent weeks, Brooks said he was evaluating the situation in order to determine how best to proceed.

"What happens now with this recent spike, everybody’s kind of, you know, worried about, 'Are we doing the right thing?' I’m one of them," he said. "I’m trying to figure it out as we go."

