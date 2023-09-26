Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Treat Williams Fatal Crash

The Vermont driver connected to the accident that led to the death of actor Treat Williams has submitted a plea to the charge against him.

During his arraignment on Monday at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, 35-year-old Ryan Koss pleaded not guilty to his role in the June crash. If found guilty, he could serve a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, People reported.

Last month, the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office concluded its examination of the accident involving a motorcycle and a single car. Koss was subsequently charged with "grossly negligent operation with death," as stated in a press release issued by the Vermont State Police.

On June 12, People confirmed that Williams died at the age of 71, mere hours after the accident in Vermont. He sustained severe injuries from the collision and afterwards was transported via air ambulance to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where medical professionals later declared him dead.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams' agent Barry McPherson told People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s," he continued. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Vermont State Police last month confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office in New York identified Williams' cause of death as "severe trauma and blood loss."

Koss later addressed the incident, saying he was "devastated by Mr. Williams’ tragic passing."

"I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater maker. I considered him a friend," Koss said, according to the Manchester Journal. "I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them."