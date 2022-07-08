Travis Scott Stops Concert Over Safety Concerns

Travis Scott put safety first during a recent concert in New York.

The rapper, facing multiple lawsuits over the Astroworld tragedy, stopped mid-performance during his set at the Day Party: Independence Day Coney Island concert in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday to ask audience members who were sitting on a lightning truss to climb down.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows fans atop the lighting structure. At one point, Scott halts his show and a voice can be heard saying, "We need you all to get down."

In another video shared by The On Aux Podcast, Scott says, "Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?"

The concertgoers then make their way down from the structure, and the performance resumes.

In November, 10 people died and hundreds were injured when a crowd surged during Scott's performance at his Astroworld festival. Since then, Scott said in an Instagram post that he has been reflecting and grieving and by doing so formulated a campaign, Project HEAL, a multitier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts.

"Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect, and do my part to heal my community," Scott began. "Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family."

Scott said the project was created in order for him and his team to "take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be."

"I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever," Scott said. "Giving back and creating opportunities for the youth is something I've always done and will continue to do as long as I have the chance. This program will be a catalyst to real change, and I can’t wait to introduce the rest of the technology and ideas we've been working on."