Kylie Kelce: 'Amazing' Romance for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce fully supports her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

The 32-year-old mother of three opened up about "Uncle Trav," dating a pop superstar during an appearance on the "Today" show Monday, saying, "Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy."

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field," she continued. "But it's been amazing."

Last year, Travis Kelce opened up about how his relationship with Swift first began, saying that he had "somebody playing Cupid."

Months prior, Travis Kelce admitted that despite attending Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, he missed the opportunity to meet her.

The Kansas City Chiefs player recounted the aftermath in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," he said.

"She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out," he continued, adding that Swift's family may have pointed the singer in his direction.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but ... when she came to Arrowhead [Kansas City Chiefs' stadium], they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures ... in front of my locker."

They later had their first date on the East Coast.

"When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking," Travis Kelce said, "so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

He previously shared that he unsuccessfully tried to meet Swift at one of her stops on her Eras tour last year.

During an appearance on his podcast "New Heights," which is co-hosted by his brother Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce revealed that he even made a friendship bracelet with his "number on it" for the singer, but she kept a tight lock on the tour's backstage area.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said, according to ESPN.

He added that he was a bit hurt that he was unable to deliver his personalized bracelet to Swift.

"I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he explained.

"She doesn't meet anybody or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personally," he added jokingly.