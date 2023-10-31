Kelce Called Women 'Breeders' Before Taylor Swift Fling

Travis Kelce is wrapped in controversy after comments he made about women being "breeders" resurfaced amid his ongoing romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star made the remarks earlier this year during an episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," while discussing with their mother, Donna Kelce, about starting his own family.

The topic came about when Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked Donna Kelce which of her two sons she was "rooting for," according to the Independent. The Eagles and Chiefs were preparing to play against each other at the time in the Super Bowl.

"You've said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I've given you grandkids," said Jason Kelce, who shares three children with wife Kylie Kelce. "I've always known that you root for Travis. So who do you actually root for?"

After pressing Donna Kelce further, she insisted she could not pick one of her sons to "root for," prompting Jason to joke, "Remember if you choose me, Wyatt and Elliotte [his children] grow up without a father."

At that point, Travis Kelce chimed in that he wanted to start his own family.

"I gotta start breeding," he said. "I've gotta start breeding, to all the breeders out there."

After Donna Kelce advised him to "wait until you find the right person," Travis doubled down on his remarks, saying, "I'm gonna find a breeder, and I'm gonna get kids so that mom can love me again."

The conversation resurfaced in recent days after a source claimed to Yahoo Entertainment that Swift and Travis Kelce were "making plans for the future."

"He and Taylor have even talked about kids," the insider said. "Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He's exactly the guy she's been waiting for."