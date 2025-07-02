Travis Kelce: Hosting 'SNL' Was Hard Because I Can't 'Read That Well'

Travis Kelce has opened up about what he struggled with most behind the scenes when hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is famously known as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, revealed during an appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast that the preshow table read was the "hardest" part of "SNL" because he "can't really read that well."

"The writers' rooms were fun because you're just getting pitched ideas. The table reading, for a guy that can't really read that well, it was kind of a [expletive] situation," the Super Bowl champion said, according to Variety.

"I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that," he added. "I was just focused on, 'Don't [expletive] skip this line.'"

Kelce hosted the 14th episode of Season 48 of "SNL," with Kelsea Ballerini appearing as the musical guest in March 2023.

After getting through the table read, Kelce said that he felt "so much more comfortable" diving into "the comedy" and "the silly stuff."

"There was still a sense of like, 'I need to be a professional here,'" he said. "I want to take advantage of this, but I want to have fun doing it, but I don't want to look like a loser doing this. I want to make them respect my approach and how I'm, like, taking it serious. But it was just a fun roller coaster, man."

After a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Kelce took time to consider retirement but ultimately chose to return for his 13th season. Despite having one of his lowest statistical seasons in 2024, he remained a top performer and aims to solidify his legacy this year.

Asked during his appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast about whether his 13th season would be his final one, Kelce acknowledged that with his contract nearing its end, he planned to give his all for the city he has called home for more than 10 years.

"I mean, it's the last one on the contract," Kelce said, according to Yardbarker. "I'm focused on this one. I don't know what next year is going to feel like, I don't know what I'm going to feel like in March and in April next year when I make that decision or I try to figure out what's next for me."

During the interview, Kelce also shared admiration for his teammates.

"I know that I got one on the contract, and I got a hell of a team and a lot of talent," he said. "I'm pumped for it."