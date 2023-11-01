Travis Barker Unveils Unborn Son's Name, Due Date

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared an update about his unborn son weeks after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, underwent "urgent fetal surgery."

During an appearance on an episode of the "One Life One Chance with Toby Morse" podcast, Barker, 47, shared his son's name and due date.

The topic came about while Barker was discussing his old band, the Transplants. Asked if he would ever release a new album with the band, Barker admitted it was planning a benefit concert but an important event got in the way of the timing.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumors that his baby will be named Rocky, according to People.

"Rocky Thirteen Barker," Morse said as the drummer repeated, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

"Such a hard name, man," Morse continued, adding that it was "a great name" before asking when the baby is due.

"Halloween," Barker said.

"C'mon, dude," Morse said. "You couldn't have planned that any better."

"I know. It's either Halloween or like, the first week of November," Barker said.

The update comes after Kardashian, 44, shared in an Instagram post that she had experienced pregnancy complications in September.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she captioned a black and white photo of Barker holding her hand from a hospital bed. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian said that her previous three pregnancies had been "really easy" and said she was not "prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."