Travis Barker's Son Says He Has Tourette Syndrome

Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, said he was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome.

Landon Barker, 20, revealed the news Monday on TikTok in response to a comment in which one person asked, "Does he have Tourette's?" according to Entertainment Tonight.

The comment was in response to a video of him speaking with someone about his new music.

Viewers noticed in the video that Barker's jaw moved frequently, leading to speculation about a possible tic and Tourette syndrome.

Addressing the comments in a subsequent video, he confirmed the diagnosis and shared his experiences with the disorder, revealing that he has been aware of it since preschool.

"I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's," he said in the video. "I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of the tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes."

The musician noted that these days, his tics have become less frequent, with more common indicators being head jerks and jaw movements.

"Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me," Barker said in the video. "But I thought I'd just share because why not?"

Landon joins a list of musicians who have opened up about their struggles with the disorder in recent years.

Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi shared that they have Tourette's in 2022, Entertainment Tonight noted. Eilish was 11 when she was diagnosed. Capaldi was 25.

"I'm very happy to talk about it," Eilish told David Letterman on season 4 of his Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." "If you film me for long enough, you're gonna see lots of tics."

Capaldi opened up about the diagnosis in 2022 on Instagram Live, saying that it "makes so much sense" after looking back on his interviews over the years.

"I wanted to speak about it because I didn't want people to think I was taking cocaine or something," he said. "I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?' — which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it."