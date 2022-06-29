Travis Barker Urgently Hospitalized, Daughter Asks for Prayers

Travis Barker was hospitalized Tuesday and had his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, according to reports.

TMZ reported the Blink 182 drummer was taken to West Hills Hospital for a health issue that is yet to be revealed. That same day his daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram story to ask for prayers.

"Please send your prayers," she wrote on top of a black screen. She also posted a since-deleted image on TikTok of her holding Barker's hand while he lay in what appears to be a hospital bed.

"Please say a prayer," the 16-year-old wrote along with the message. Screenshots were captured by TMZ.

Earlier Tuesday, Barker took to Twitter, simply writing: "God save me."

The exact reason for Barker's hospitalization is yet to be confirmed and while many fans interpreted his tweet as an indirect comment about his health, others pointed out he could have been referencing a song, "God Save Me," that was written by his close friend Machine Gun Kelly, whose albums he helped produce.

TMZ reported Barker needed additional care and was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.

Barker and Kardashian recently exchanged vows during a lavish wedding in Portofino with family and friends. The event came shortly after the duo legally married in California on May 15.

Rumors that Kourtney and Travis were dating first emerged in December 2020, but the pair only confirmed their relationship in February last year on Instagram. In October, they announced they were engaged.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," one insider told E! News about the proposal. "It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."