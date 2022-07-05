Travis Barker Posts About 'Life Threatening' Pancreatitis

Travis Barker provided a health update after being hospitalized last week due to "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

Taking to Instagram, the Blink 182 drummer said he is "currently much better" after reports that he was rushed to West Hills Hospital, then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles via ambulance.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great," he recounted on his Instagram Story. "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

Barker explained that, during the endoscopy, he had a "very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area," which "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube." This, he said, resulted in "severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better," Barker added.

His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared an update on her own Instagram Story, saying they were "so touched and appreciative" for the support they've received.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," Kardashian wrote. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Kardashian added that she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband," as well as to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

"It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story.

Kardashian was previously seen accompanying Barker to an ambulance in photos that were made available by TMZ. That same day Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram story to ask for prayers.

"Please send your prayers," she wrote on top of a black screen. She also posted a since-deleted image on TikTok of her holding Barker's hand while he lay in what appears to be a hospital bed.

"Please say a prayer," the 16-year-old wrote along with the message. Screenshots were captured by TMZ.

It has since emerged that Barker was discharged six days after he was admitted to the hospital.

"Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July Fourth," a source told The Sun.