Report: Train Band Co-founder Died After Shower Slip

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:16 AM EDT

Charlie Colin, bassist and co-founder of pop-rock band Train, has died at age 58.

Multiple reports confirmed his death Wednesday. Celebrity website TMZ.com claimed that the musician died after slipping and falling in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

A tribute appeared on the official Instagram page of Train, which famously produced chart-topping tracks like "Drops of Jupiter" and "Meet Virginia."

"His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond," the statement read. "I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

Colin grew up in California and Virginia, joining a band called Apostles with guitarist Jimmy Stafford and singer Rob Hotchkiss after college. When the band split up, Colin relocated to Singapore for a year to compose jingles.

All three members reconnected when they moved to San Francisco, where they formed Train in the early 1990s with lead singer Pat Monahan. Colin introduced drummer Scott Underwood to complete the band's lineup.

Colin performed on the band's first three albums: 1998's self-titled album as well as 2001's "Drops of Jupiter" and 2003's "My Private Nation." He left in 2003 due to substance abuse, The Guardian reported, citing a previous interview Monahan did with NBC San Diego. 

"Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him," he said.

In 2015, Colin teamed up with Hotchkiss and Tom Luce to form a new band called Painbirds. Two years later he started another group named the Side Deal, which saw him collaborate with Stan Frazier from Sugar Ray and Joel and Scott Owen from PawnShop Kings.

Colin's most recent post on Instagram was a tribute to his mother for Mother's Day. 

"My mom … Jackie O/ yet a tad prettier, a true artist," he captioned a throwback of himself as a child with his mother. "The loveliest most intelligent woman. happy mother's day," he added.

Zoe Papadakis

Thursday, 23 May 2024 11:16 AM
