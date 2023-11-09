Tracy Chapman Wins CMA for 'Fast Car' 35 Years After Its Release

Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" was awarded the Song of the Year title at Wednesday's Country Music Awards.

Chapman was absent from the broadcast held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, but country star Sara Evans, the category's presenter, read a message on Chapman's behalf after declaring her the winner.

"I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke [Combs] and to all of the fans of 'Fast Car,'" Evans said on behalf of Chapman, according to CNN.

Released 35 years ago, "Fast Car" gained renewed popularity earlier this year when country artist Luke Combs covered the hit single.

Combs' rendition climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Country Airplay chart, marking Chapman as the first Black woman to achieve this position since the chart's inception in 1990.

Further, as the sole writer of "Fast Car," Chapman also secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country Songwriters chart, thanks to the success of Combs' cover.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," Chapman told Billboard in a statement at the time, adding, "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

In his own interview with Billboard, Combs expressed gratitude to Chapman.

"Oh man, 'Fast Car' has surprised me more than you can imagine," he said. "Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That's the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it's so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

"Fast Car," the lead single from Chapman's self-titled debut album, secured her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and nominations for Record and Song of the Year. Additionally, she clinched wins for Best New Artist and Best Contemporary Folk Album.