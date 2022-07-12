US Tourist Injured Falling Into Mount Vesuvius After Taking Selfie

A tourist from the U.S. was injured after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius while trying to take a selfie.

The 23-year-old man from Baltimore was posing for a photo Saturday when he dropped his phone, according to reports. He then climbed down into the crater of the active volcano in Italy to retrieve it, but lost his balance and fell several meters, Metro reported.

Nearby guides had to abseil into the crater to pull him back to safety and a mountain rescue helicopter was dispatched to assist. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was treated for minor injuries including cuts and bruises on his arms and back. He refused to be taken to hospital.

CNN reported the man and three relatives were hiking an unauthorized trail Saturday morning to reach the volcano. The family did not buy tickets and bypassed a turnstile to take a route that was prohibited, Metro noted, adding there were clear signs warning of danger and forbidden access on the path.

They now face investigation and could be charged with invasion of public land.

Vesuvius last erupted in 1944 and is considered to be in a phase of "active rest." It is constantly monitored to control any significant variation in its activity, according to the Vesuvius National Park website.

At its highest peak, Vesuvius, which towers over the southern city of Naples, reaches 1,277 meters (4,190 feet). Its crater meanwhile has a diameter of 450 meters (1,476 feet) and is 300 meters (984 feet) deep.

For centuries Vesuvius lay dormant then in 79 A.D. it erupted, destroying cities like Pompeii, Oplontis, and Stabiae beneath ash.

Pompeii was submerged under a 23-foot-deep layer of volcanic debris, according to CNN, preserving the ruins and making it a popular tourist destination, as well as a rich site of study for archaeologists.