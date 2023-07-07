×
Tags: tourist | colosseum | rome | defaced

Tourist Who Defaced Colosseum Unaware of Significance

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 11:38 AM EDT

A tourist who sparked outrage for engraving his initials into a wall of the Colosseum has apologized, saying that he wasn't aware of the monument's ancient significance.

Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, 27, in a letter to the city's prosecutor and mayor, expressed regret for causing damage at the UNESCO World Heritage site while apologizing to the people of Italy and the global community.

"By damaging the Colosseum, I acted with frivolousness, flippancy and incivility, to the detriment of other visitors," he wrote in Italian in the letter, which was translated by The Washington Post. "I have no excuses."

Dimitrov wrote that he will take responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the "inestimable artistic and historical importance" of the site.

"I am profoundly embarrassed to admit that it was only after this sad incident that I began to appreciate just how ancient this monument is," he wrote.

According to Dimitrov's attorney, Alexandro Maria Tirelli, a plea bargain was proposed for Dimitrov to avoid jail time. The prosecutor agreed, although the final details are being negotiated.

The Associated Press reported last week that authorities were able to identify Dimitrov as a visitor who lived in Britain by using images obtained from video footage showing him carving "Ivan + Hayley 23" with a key on a wall of the Colosseum. 

The video was filmed by an American visitor, Ryan Lutz, who notified security.

"I'd settle for this guy just kind of learning a lesson," Lutz told NBC News. "You don't disrespect host countries."

Italian officials took to social media to express their indignation. 

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted that the act was "a sign of great incivility" while Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè said she hoped Dimitrov was sanctioned so that he can "understand the seriousness of the act."

The potential penalties for the damage could involve a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine exceeding $16,000, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

