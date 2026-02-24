Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Speaks Out After Movie Awards Controversy

Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson issued a statement Tuesday addressing the controversy that followed his vocal outbursts, including a racial slur, during the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony.

Davidson, whose life is chronicled in the film "I Swear," responded after his audible tics during the broadcast became the dominant subject of discussion in the ceremony's aftermath.

While seated in the audience, he shouted several expletives and a racial slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award near the beginning of the event. He later left the auditorium.

In his statement, cited by Deadline, Davidson said he was "deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

"I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I Swear, which, more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits, and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome."

He continued, "I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette's community and to teach empathy, kindness, and understanding from others, and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

The incident drew criticism of the BBC after a version of the ceremony containing the slur remained available on iPlayer for about 15 hours before being removed. BAFTA subsequently released an apology.

"We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation, and we apologise to all," BAFTA said in a statement to Deadline. "We will learn from this and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy."

The controversy overshadowed what had been a significant evening for "I Swear," a Studiocanal release that saw Robert Aramayo win best actor over nominees including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Prior to the ceremony, the BBC had held discussions about how to handle the possibility of Davidson swearing during the broadcast.

In comments to Vanity Fair, Lindo said he wished a representative of the awards body had contacted him and Jordan after the incident. Hannah Beachler, production designer for "Sinners," criticized host Alan Cumming's on-stage apology.

Davidson's statement was published alongside remarks from Emma McNally, chief executive of Tourettes Action.

McNally wrote, "it is vital that the public understands a fundamental truth about Tourette syndrome: tics are involuntary. They are not a reflection of a person's beliefs, intentions, or character."

She added, "People with Tourette's can say words or phrases they do not mean, do not endorse, and feel great distress about afterwards. These symptoms are neurological, not intentional, and they are something John – like many others with Tourette's – lives with every single day."

McNally also criticized media coverage of the incident in her statement.